Saransh Goila to be guest judge on 'Masterchef Australia'

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Indian chef Saransh Goila will be a guest judge on the famed competitive cooking game show "MasterChef Australia". He says it's a feat for India, its food and Indians' love for it.

"This is for my country and our food and our love for it. Tonight in Australia, I'll be a guest judge on 'MasterChef Australia'. Thanks for having me over Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan," Goila tweeted on Monday.

A post from the official Twitter of the show read: "It's an honour to welcome Saransh Goila to the 'MasterChef Australia' kitchen!"

The chef, TV show host, entrepreneur, author of "India On My Platter" and founder of Goila Butter Chicken, Golia suggested contestants would be trying their hand at making butter chicken and roomali rotis.

"This is what contestants will try to make in their challenge. Yes, they will make roomali roti as well," he posted along with a photograph of the meal, complete with onions and green chutney.

Preston quipped: "Pressure test advice: Keep calm and curry on."

--IANS

rb/mr