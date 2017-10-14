Satya Paul to showcase at Pratham Gala in London

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Satya Paul, Indias premium design label with an international presence, will open the much-awaited Pratham UK gala 2017 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Saturday.

This is the second season of Satya Paul's association with Pratham, one of India's largest education NGOs, established to improve the quality of Indian education, said a statement.

The fashion show will see personalities like Gurinder Chadha, the maverick award winning director and a strong human right crusader along with Sudhanshu Swaroop, a human right crusader, walking the ramp supporting Satya Paul and Pratham for the noble cause.

The guest of honour for this occasion will be Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower, a movement that tackles the stigma associated with mental health in India.

Satya Paul will have a fusion of fashion showcasing two of its signature collections, 'Ramayana', the exclusive Diwali collection the saga of love, friendship and bravery, an exemplar of the victory of light over dark, and 'Banaras', the Autumn-Winter collection celebrates the vibrant & spiritual India and its essence

