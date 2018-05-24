'Savdhaan India' co-producer's daughter turns producer

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Natasha, daughter of producer Nannditaa Kothari, who backed the popular show "Savdhaan India", will make her debut as a producer in the film industry.

After working on the script for a long time with her director, Natasha has returned from London to start the shoot for her upcoming film based on a college reunion at a wedding. The film will be released in Gujarati language.

"I've always grown up reading books and weaving my imagination and wanting to create something that touches people's hearts. I hope to do the same with this project," Natasha said in a statement.

The film will be directed by Chintan Naresh Shah.

