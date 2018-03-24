Save the world, switch off lights during Earth Hour

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Turning off the lights, even if it's just for an hour, is one of the most common ways to support Earth Hour. But some brands organised Cyclothon and Walkathon on Saturday to create awareness about the annual campaign.

Earth Hour, which will start from 8.30 p.m. on Saturday in India, draws the attention of people towards the climate change effects.

The Suryaa hotel will join millions around the world by observing Earth hour 2018 between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. to spread awareness about climate change and the need for sustainable lifestyle to ensure a brighter future of the planet.

The hotel will minimise lighting in guest rooms and public areas and will have power energy saving lights in restaurants and lobby area to join the global Earth Hour initiative.

"We feel every individual should observe the Earth Hour to remind ourselves the importance of preserving mother Earth," Dhananjay Kumar, General Manager of The Suryaa, said in a statement.

E-commerce company ShopClues is also going to give up on excessive usage of energy.

"As an environmentally responsible organisation, we will be shutting down air-conditioning and unnecessary lights in four floors 6 p.m. onwards. We believe we should all contribute and do more for mother Earth and not just limit our efforts to that one hour," said a spokesperson of the company.

WWF-India, in partnership with the Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company, hosted Pedal for the Planet -- a Cyclothon and Walkathon -- to celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday.

"Pedal for the Planet, a Cyclothon and Walkathon, to celebrate the worl''s largest grassroots environmental campaign - Earth Hour, brings together people from all over Delhi-NCR, who care and are concerned for our Earth," said Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India.

