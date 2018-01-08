Sean Paul excited to headline at Vh1 Supersonic 2018

Pune, Jan 8 (IANS) Sean Paul is excited to perform at the upcoming fifth edition of electronic dance music (EDM) festival Vh1 Supersonic. The Jamaican dancehall rapper-singer is looking forward to be in India again and says he wants to try some 'desi' food.

The three-day fest by LIVE Viacom18 will be held at Laxmi Lawns, Pune from February 9.

"I am really looking forward to going to India again, it's always a great vibe there and I know the fans will enjoy the vibe I am about to bring; it will be super-sonic," Paul said in a statement.

"I am ready to try some new cuisine there too, let's see how that goes," added the singer, who performed in India in 2012.

Paul has joined the line-up which include names like Marshmello, Incubus, English trio Alt-J and American electronic music group Major Lazer. The last phase for booking tickets for the fest will go live on January 10.

Paul shot to fame with "Gimme the light", the first single from his 2002 album, "Dutty Rock", which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Grammy winner has given hits like "Temperature", "Get busy" and "Give it up to me".

