SEE PICS: At Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reception, Chiranjeevi steals the spotlight

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad reception was attended by the who's who of Tollywood.

A month after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu became man and wife, the couple hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad.

The reception was quite a star-studded affair, with Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, veteran actor Krishna, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Rana Dagguabti, Rakul Preet and others.

While Samantha looked stunning in a lavender embellished gown, Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a blue suit.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had an extravagant three-day wedding in Goa last month. The groom's father, Nagarjuna, had shared pictures from their big day and netizens couldn't stop gushing over how amazing ChaiSam looked.

The couple went on a mini-honeymoon to London, and Samantha took to Instagram to share pictures of their romantic getaway.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and have worked together in films like Manam and Autonagar Surya.