SEE PICS: At Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reception, Chiranjeevi steals the spotlight
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad reception was attended by the who's who of Tollywood.
A month after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu became man and wife, the couple hosted a grand reception party in Hyderabad.
The reception was quite a star-studded affair, with Tollywood biggies like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, veteran actor Krishna, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Rana Dagguabti, Rakul Preet and others.
While Samantha looked stunning in a lavender embellished gown, Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a blue suit.
#ChaySamReception - Pics pic.twitter.com/jeVRgdlSCo- BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) November 12, 2017
MEGA FAMILY???#MegastarChiranjeevi #RamCharan & @IAmVarunTej & @alluarjun At #ChaySamReception @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/kRURbrQ5Bc- #RANGASTALAM1985 (@CherrySrikanth8) November 13, 2017
??#ChaySamReception @iamnagarjuna #Amala @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 #FamilyGoals pic.twitter.com/macXg8XBAS- Telugu Filmnagar (@telugufilmnagar) November 12, 2017
Happy Akkineni clan. Lovely picture ???? #ChaySamReception pic.twitter.com/mZG5Yu9G6e- Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 12, 2017
This Mega pic!!Three of the 4 iconic Tollywood stars in one frame!!#ChaySamReception #Chiranjeevi #Megastar #MegastarChiranjeevi #Venkatesh #Nagarjuna #Akkineni pic.twitter.com/Jdl2QJjdSG- RanaDaggubatiFC (@WorldRanaFans) November 12, 2017
@iamVikramPrabhu #Prabhu sir and #Ramcharan ( @upasanakonidela )at #ChaySamReception #ChaySamWeddingReception pic.twitter.com/GdAAdXz4gm- ??a?aPa??? SAM?o???? (@jeenasamdarling) November 12, 2017
SuperStar Krishna Garu At #ChaysamReception pic.twitter.com/R5xLi0M6pW- Team Akkineni (@TeamAkkineni) November 12, 2017
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had an extravagant three-day wedding in Goa last month. The groom's father, Nagarjuna, had shared pictures from their big day and netizens couldn't stop gushing over how amazing ChaiSam looked.
The couple went on a mini-honeymoon to London, and Samantha took to Instagram to share pictures of their romantic getaway.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and have worked together in films like Manam and Autonagar Surya.
