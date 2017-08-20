SEE PICS: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get their hands dirty (literally) on their date in Sri Lanka

Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shot for a shampoo commercial, their relationship has been the talk of the town. Whether it is their adorable displays of affection on social media or their romantic getaways, Virat and Anushka manage to send their fans into a tizzy every single time. The couple was recently clicked planting a sapling at the Aliya Resort and Spa in Sri Lanka.
Fan clubs of Virushka - as Virat and Anushka are lovingly called - posted pictures of the two gardening. It did not take too long for the pictures to go viral.
Virat and the Indian cricket team are in the neighbouring country where they just beat Sri Lanka, 3-0, in the three-match Test series. Now, they are gearing up for a five-match ODI series, with the first match being played today at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Anushka is in Sri Lanka to cheer Virat on and spend some quality time with him.
On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is now gearing up for her next production, Pari.
ALSO READ: A look at Virat and Anushka's love story through the years
ALSO SEE: Virat and Anushka on a lunch date look like a jodi made for each other
ALSO WATCH: Anushka on marriage, women in cinema and friendzoning men