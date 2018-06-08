Selected offerings for children to read this summer vacation

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The scorching heat of the summer may be one of the most dreadful times of the year for the grown-ups but for children, it brings with it the euphoria of one of the most anticipated vacations in the calendar. The IANS bookshelf for this weekend has varied reads for kids to indulge in during the vacations.

1. Book: The Ammuchi Puchi; Author: Sharanya Manivannan and Nerina Canzi; Publisher: Puffin; Price: Rs 199; Pages: 32

"When Anjali and I were really little, we were sort of afraid of our grandmother, Ammuchi."

Aditya and Anjali love listening to their grandmother's stories, particularly the scary one about the ghost in the tree. But the night their grandmother passes away, all her stories seem to lose their meaning.

Then something happens that is more mysterious and magical than any story. Could their grandmother still be with them after all?

Stunningly illustrated and told in gorgeous, poetic prose, this is a poignant and moving story about bereavement and healing.

2. Book: Inside India -- Festivals and Celebrations; Author: Shachii Manik and Ahmed Sikander; Publisher: Harpercollins; Price: Rs 250; Pages: 59

Join Indy and Dia on a super exciting and fun tour of India's popular, curious and bewildering festivals and celebrations. This activity book for children will help you navigate India's colourful festival calendar through engaging activities like word searches, crossword puzzles, number games, recipes, art and craft and much more.

3. Book: Encyclopaedia of Dinosaurs; Publisher: Scholastic; Price: Rs 399; Pages: 80

This book introduces the readers to the intriguing world of Dinosaurs. The book contains pictures and information about the newly discovered Indian Dinosaurs. A captivating offering to let one know where these creatures lived and what they looked like, it seems just apt for a vacation read.

4. Book: A Bagful Of History; Author: Subhadra Sen Gupta; Publisher: Puffin; Price: Rs 250; Pages: 237

Let's take a walk through history. And as you travel back in time, there are encounters of dinners with Mughal princess Jahanara Begum; a jugalbandi with Miyan Tansen, one can compete with the nawabs of Chandni Chowk in a kite-flying duel, be a part of Raja Ram Mohan Roy's fight for the education of the girl child, or revolt with Indian sepoys in the Mutiny of 1857. Many more exciting events find mention in the book.

Peppered with stunning illustrations and unusual trivia, this is a fascinating read about the unforgettable events and people from Indian history.

5. Book: The Children's Book Of Truths; Publisher: Hachette; Price: Rs 299; Pages: 204

Why do people fight? What's the use of education? Is India rich or poor? Why are stories important? Can anyone be a leader? Is science only about exams? Will planting trees save the earth? Growing up throws up a lot of questions - about people, events and the world around us. Sometimes the answers are in simple black and white, wrong and right, but mostly they are not.

In this book, ten truth-explorers and idea-shapers share with you their thought-provoking views on important topics close to your heart and mind. Drawing on their experiences, they help you see many different sides of a question and arrive at the most important truth - your own conclusion, your own interpretation, your own answer.

6. Book: Rebel with a paintbrush; Author: Anita Vachharajani; Publisher: Harper Collins; Price: Rs 699; Pages: 182

An artist, a citizen of the world and a rebel, Amrita Sher-Gil was one of modern India's first professional women artists. Determined to forge a path of her own in the world of art, she went on to become a painter of world renown.

Amrita was born in Hungary, raised in India and trained in France - and she was inspired by writers, musicians and artists across geographies and time. From ancient Indian murals and miniature paintings, to medieval and modern European art, Amrita found lessons everywhere.

Take a peek behind the canvas to get to know Amrita the artist, the rebel, the dreamer.

