To self-censor as artistes is ridiculous, says Ram Sampath

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Music composer Ram Sampath, known for his offbeat tunes for films like "Delhi Belly", "Talaash" and "Raees", says artistes across the board are under immense pressure of censorship nowadays.

Sampath had famously come up with the controversial song "Bhaag DK Bose" from the film "Delhi Belly".

Asked to comment on whether slang should be used in songs, Sampath told IANS: "The degree or pressure that we as artistes are under to self-censor, is very ridiculous and immense. It should not be there.

"It's the thought that counts and the intent of what is to be conveyed... One does not need to use slang words to be vulgar. We are free as creators to express ourselves and that is what it means to be in democratic society where we can express without the fear of prosecution or attacks."

Having composed albums like "Loveology" and "Color Blind", Sampath is back with a new anthem for Animal Planet's new show "Yeh Mera India". For the anthem, he has sung with wife Sona Mohapatra. It is a popular anthology featuring the best of India's rich diversity of flora and fauna.

"The anthem for me is a brand new chapter for expressing my love for animals and connecting with India's natural heritage in a new way. It has a nice blend of multi-cultural India in terms of language. There is a genuine Indianness in the composition which connects all regions and geographies," he said.

Sampath, who started his career by composing advertisement jingles for brands like Airtel, Pepsi and The Times of India, has had a long journey in the industry.

"It has been a fabulous journey because whatever I have managed to, I did it on my own terms... That's not easy to do in such industry. I'm very thankful for finding the right collaborators."

Also being an independent musician, he believes that the state of the independent music scene in India is "cash trapped". He said one cannot earn a living with it.

"The state of this industry is nascent, in its embryonic stage," said Sampath.

As far as the Bollywood music scene is concerned, asked about how filmmakers are cashing in on remixes, he said: "Making remixes is a trend that comes and goes. It was there about ten years ago and it will be now also. The difference is, earlier the remix songs were out of the films and now they are in the films.

"As a creator, I find it very depressing, but a trend is a trend."

