    Turmeric:

    A close relative of the ginger, turmeric, a staple of the Indian diet, has acquired the status of a super spice, with its numerous anti-bacterial and immunity building powers. The spice is added in traditional medicine to fight bloating, inflammation, respiratory illnesses and to improve digestion.

    Experts suggest consuming around 500 milligrams of curcuminoids a day to experience the benefits of the compound. In a teaspoon, there are 200 milligrams of curcumins, hence, this can be spread across the day to get the required amount.

    While turmeric is generally considered to be a safe addition to food, consuming curcumin in the form of capsules or supplements could be problematic as it may exceed the recommended daily limit.

    The oxalates in turmeric may increase your risk of developing kidney stones, if consumed in excess. The curcumin in turmeric can cause diarrhoea and nausea, if consumed in large quantities. Turmeric is also known to cause heat in the body, and if taken in large amounts could lead to cramps and abdominal pains. Another side effect is that excessive intake may even inhibit the absorption of iron in your body.

    Image: Bottles of 'Haldi Milk' (turmeric milk), are displayed at a Mother Dairy shop counter after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Noida.(Photo by XAVIER GALIANA / AFP) / To go with 'health-India-virus-pandemic' FOCUS by Glenda KWEK (Photo by XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images)

    7 herbs and spices which can harm if consumed in excess

    Gayatri Vinayak

    Dr Raghuraj Hegde, an ophthalmic plastic surgeon, recently tweeted about how a patient had been bleeding profusely on the operating table, despite not being on any blood thinners. The situation, though not life-threatening, meant that what would otherwise have been a routine 45-minute procedure, lasted two-three hours.

    Blood tests conducted prior to the operation had also not revealed any problems. However, after the surgery, the patient told him that he had been taking a concoction of ginger, garlic, turmeric and asafoetida thrice daily.

    While the pandemic has helped increase awareness on the need to add immunity-boosting herbs and spices to our diet, it has also led to situations where, out of sheer fear and panic, people have resorted to excessive consumption of kadhas, supplements and dietary additions. While herbs and spices are known to have medicinal properties, excessive intake can prove toxic and potentially dangerous.

    We take a look at the side effects that excessive intake of various spices and herbs can cause.  