Shabana Azmi to be honoured at Jagran Film Festival

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Acclaimed actress and activist Shaban Azmi will be honoured as an 'Icon of Indian Cinema' at the closing ceremony of the Mumbai edition of the eighth Jagran Film Festival here next week.

The ceremony will be held on September 24 in the presence of members of the Indian film fraternity, said a statement.

Manoj Srivastava, the Festival's strategic consultant, said: "It's a matter of pride for the Festival that such a great actor who hasn't perhaps got her due as yet, is being honoured with the 'Icons of Indian Cinema Award'."

Shabana has featured in movies like"Ankur", "Nishant", "Arth", "Shatranj Ke Khiladi", and emerged as one of the icons of parallel cinema in India. She has done her fair share of mainstream films too.

The Jagran Film Festival took off in Delhi before moving on with the journey to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore and Meerut. The journey will culminate in Mumbai between September 18-24.

