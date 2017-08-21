Shah Rukh Khan to endorse deodorant brand

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in to endorse deodorant brand Denver.

"It's easier to represent a brand who you believe in with regard to quality and its personality," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Denver is a brand from Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd, and has a range of perfume and deodorants under male grooming category.

"I was awestruck the way Saurabh shared about the international standards of perfumery DENVER adapts and how the brand has made an attempt to be a niche player in the competitive space," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

As a part of the association, Shah Rukh will be seen endorsing Denver deodorant in various marketing and promotional campaigns, aimed at conveying the message of the product as 'The scent of my success'.

According to Saurabh Gupta, Director and Chief Managing Officer, Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd, the superstar has been roped in as ambassador because his life's story is in "perfect synergy" with the brand's ethos.

"Shah Rukh Khan is one such person, whose success has never come easy. He went through multiple and continuous obstacles to become the cornerstone of success not just in Bollywood but across the world by raising the bar with sheer dedication and hard work. He proudly wears the struggles of his journey on his sleeves. Hence, he is the perfect synergy to match our brand ethos," Gupta said.

