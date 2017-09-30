Shahid Kapoor injured on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati

Shahid Kapoor has injured his ankle after shooting for some strenuous action scenes in Padmavati.

There's some bad news coming from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, has injured himself, if a report in Mid-Day is to be believed.

Reportedly, Shahid had suffered a ligament tear in July while shooting for Padmavati. When the actor shot for some demanding action sequences, his ankle injury only got worse. A source told the publication, "Shahid had to perform a few stunts. It has taken a toll on him and his ankles are swollen. The unit is racing against time to meet the deadline. It is impossible to halt the shoot at this stage. He has almost 10 days of shoot left."

Shahid recently shared his look in Padmavati, which was met with a lot of praise from netizens. The actor will play the husband of Rani Padmini, which will be essayed by Deepika Padukone.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama is based on the ruthless invader Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, and his attempt to capture the beautiful Rani Padmini of Chittor for himself.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.