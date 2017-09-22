Shakti Mohan urges youth to shape their world

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) A fantastic dancer and also the judge of the ongoing season of dance reality show "Dance Plus", Shakti Mohan has urged the youth to be the master of their own fate through an intiative named #IShapeMyWorld.

Last Spring on International Women's Day, jeanswear brand Levi's® journeyed the length and breadth of India to capture the stories of a few such remarkable women and celebrated their achievements in the campaign called #IShapeMyWorld.

And this season Shakti is the face of the campaign.

Sharing her journey, she said in a video: "I started to learn dance when I was 8 years old but I've always danced since I remember...I had this accident when I was 4 years old and the doctors told my parents that she'll never be able to walk again. This kind of taught me that no matter what people say or do, nothing is impossible. I'm from a very basic middle class background."

"So back then in Delhi, to even think to have a career in the industry, people would think they are doing something wrong. Nobody could even dare to dream of pursuing this. We were very sharp at studies, we would top in studies so we were always expected to do something in that field.

"Right after we were born, our relatives would tell our parents - you have 4 daughters, you have a lot of liability but our dad always protected us from these thoughts and pushed us to do whatever we wanted and said nobody can ever stop you. So I feel that it was because of my father that we could change the notion otherwise we would be doing exactly what the world wants women to do.

"Even today, a lot of people come upto me and tell me what to do and how to do it, but I know deep down who I am and if I fail I'd rather be me than be anyone else. I'm Shakti Mohan and this is how I shape my world," she added.

VJ turned actor Bani J, who quickly became a household name with her stint on reality TV show "Roadies", is also the face of the campaign.

--IANS

nv/vm