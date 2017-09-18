Shalini Pandey replaces Lavanya Tripathi in '100% Kadhal'

Chennai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Shalini Pandey, who made a splash with Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", will be making her Tamil acting debut with upcoming romantic-comedy "100% Kadhal", which was originally supposed to feature Lavanya Tripathi.

"After the unprofessional exit of Lavanya, we've brought in Shalini as her replacement. We did a look test with Shalini on Saturday and we immediately signed her. Her persona will bring lot of energy to the character," film's director Chandramouli told IANS.

The project was supposed to go on the floors earlier in September.

"Due to Lavanya's exit, we had to reschedule our entire shoot. We go on the floors from October 11. After shooting for a month in India, we will head to London to finish the rest of the film," he said.

Unhappy with the way Lavanya chose to walk out of the project, Chandramouli has lodged a complaint against her in the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

"We weren't quite convinced with the reasons for her exit. Moreover, we found the reasons to be silly, so we decided to lodge a complaint. I didn't want to get involved too much as I didn't want to get diverted because of this matter," he said.

A remake of Telugu film "100% Love", the film also stars actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar.

--IANS

