Shalmali composes song for 'TED Talks India'

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Popular singer Shalmali Kholgade has composed a song titled "Yeh kal jo aane wala hai" for an upcoming episode of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans show "TED Talks India Nayi Soch".

Shalmali will perform the song along with 10-year-old pianist Lydian in the "Tomorrow's World" episode.

"This is something really different from the regular Bollywood songs," Shalmali, best known for songs like "Baby ko bass pasand hai", "Pareshaan" and "Balam pichkari", said in a statement.

"With Lydian and our entire team of musicians, this song will surely leave you thinking about tomorrow. I'm so glad that I got the opportunity to present such a beautiful song on the stage of 'TED Talks India Nayi Soch' in front of Shah Rukh Sir and the audience," she added.

The "Tomorrow's World" episode will be aired on Star Plus on December 31.

--IANS

