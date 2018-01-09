'The Shape of Water', 'Three Billboards...' get India release date

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Fantasy drama "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" will be releasing in India in February.

Fox Star Studios will be releasing "The Shape of Water" in India on February 2, and "Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri" on February 16, read a statement.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won big at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. It was named Best Motion Picture - Drama, and Frances McDormand won Best Actress, Sam Rockwell nabbed the Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Martin McDonagh bagged the Best Screenplay honour for it.

The film is about a mother who, when the police in her town fail to find a suspect in her daughter's murder, purchases three billboards to call public attention to the unsolved crime.

Veteran film composer Alexandre Desplat took home the award for Best Score for the film "The Shape of Water" at the 2018 Golden Globes. Guillermo del Toro won the trophy in the Best Director category.

"The Shape of Water" is about a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore.

