Shatrughan always there for 'India's biggest action hero' Modi

Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) Actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha says he might have been absent from an event that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here but he is always there for the country's "biggest action hero".

Speculation is rife in political corridors on Shatrughan Sinha's exclusion. He said: "It's nothing like that. I am always there for India's biggest action hero, our beloved Prime Minister. It's just that the invitation to join him reached me a bit late."

Apparently, the invite for the Saturday event came to the actor at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Brushing aside the ifs and whys of the delayed invite, he said: "Whether I was there or not my wish to see Modiji and Nitish Kumarji (Bihar Chief Minister) on the same platform came true finally. I've been keen to see this happen for some time. I only hope the camaraderie between them is long-lasting."

