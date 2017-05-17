Shekhar Kapur one of the finest directors of our country: Anupam Kher

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and says that he is one of the finest directors India has.

The 62-year-old actor also said that he is looking forward to the authorised biopic on the martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee.

"One of finest directors of our country Shekhar Kapur directs a biography I have been looking forward to. Jai Ho" Anupam tweeted.

Kapur, who helmed the Oscar winning film "Elizabeth", is set to direct "Little Dragon", an authorised biopic of Bruce Lee.

"Little Dragon" will be a contemporary dramatisation of the 1950s Hong Kong social and political forces that shaped Bruce Lee into the most famous martial arts star and a significant modern day philosopher, reported variety.com.

Production on the Bruce Lee project is by Bruce Lee Entertainment, a company operated by the late star's daughter Shannon Lee along with Los Angeles-based Convergence Entertainment.

--IANS

dc/nv/vm