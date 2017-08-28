Shekhar Ravjiani's new single an ode to womankind

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, who will be releasing his sixth independent single titled "Devi" on upcoming singing reality TV show "Om Shanti Om", says the song is his "heartfelt tribute to womankind".

Ravjiani will release the single on the 'Shub Aaramb' episode of the show, which will air on Star Bharat.

"'Devi' is my sixth independent single and my heartfelt tribute to womankind. As a culture we Indians have always worshipped goddesses and prayed for their divine power to bless us and our loved ones. However, the same culture sadly doesn't give the living goddesses among us, our women and girls, the same kind of respect and love," Ravjiani said in a statement.

"'Devi' is a promise to our women. A promise that we will open our minds and hearts to the possibilities that our future will see if women are given wings and the freedom to fly. A promise that where there were once tears, smiles will reign and the birth of every single girl baby in our country will be a reason for celebration."

He also said he is looking forward to perform the song for the first time on the show.

"I hope the song finds a place in the hearts of all the viewers," added the singer.

"Om Shanti Om", to be aired on Star Bharat starting from August 28, will provide a musical stage to contestants will re-invent known devotional songs that appeal to modern India.

To be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the show will feature actress Sonakshi Sinha, Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as judges.

Ramesh Taurani's daughter Ravneena's Bollywood dreams

Producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter Ravneena says her "ultimate dream" is to debut in Bollywood.

Ravneena, who will feature in a music video for young streetwear clothing brand Breakbounce, added that she is working hard to make her dream a reality.

"The ultimate dream is to have a debut in Bollywood and the plan is to continue working hard towards that goal. I continue to attend various acting workshops and dance classes in order to keep myself creatively challenged," Ravneena told IANS in an email.

"I had the opportunity to assist Siddharth Anand on his movie 'Bang Bang!' which was a great learning experience. I have grown up watching amazing films in Hindi cinema and the desire to be a part of this industry stems from pure passion," she added.

The video, also featuring Subhro J. Ganguly, was directed by Kookie Gulati and music was by Sachin Gupta.

Vivek Oberoi launches 'Kalyug Ki Poorv Sandhya'

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi launched "Kalyug Ki Poorv Sandhya", a book by Vineet Agarwal, Special Director of Enforcement Directorate.

Vivek was accompanied by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar to unveil the book based on the Mahabharata and its rendition through Hindi poetry.

"I've grown up watching the most popular mythological show 'Mahabharata'. So the impression of the greatest epic of Indian mythology can still be seen in our culture and society as it forms the base of our existence," Vivek said in a statement.

"Vineet ji attempts to demystify the Mahabharata and provide the listener with an unadulterated version of the original epic is simply magical. I feel privileged to be chosen for the honour unveiling the book," he added.

