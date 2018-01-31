Shekhar Suman glad with changing face of plays

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman, who marks his return to stage with "Wah Nawab Wah!", is happy with the increasing scale of plays and musicals in India.

Shekhar is reuniting with "Dekh Bhai Dekh" team Anand Mahendroo and writer Sharad Joshi for "Wah Nawab Wah!", a political satire highlighting the lengths to which leaders go to retain power.

"I feel like I am getting to do the kind of work I have always wanted to do. Even if there was a hiatus in between, I was still working, but it is a greater pleasure when you get to do the kind of work that you always want to do," Shekhar said in a statement.

His last stage act was "Ek Mulaqaat".

"Whenever I watched Broadway in New York, I always wondered why we couldn't do plays on such a big scale. I am happy that at least this trend has started with 'Mughal-e-Azam', and has been very well received," Shekhar added.

"Mughal-e-Azam" has returned for a second season in Delhi.

