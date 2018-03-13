In Shillong, 'Roadies' gang leaders choose contestants

Shillong, March 13 (IANS) Shillong, known as the Scotland of India, on Tuesday served as the perfect battleground for the gang leaders of reality TV show "Roadies Extreme".

With the temperature dipping to 13 degrees Celsius and heavy fog covering the task area, the gang leaders -- rapper Raftaar, actress Neha Dhupia, TV actor Prince Narula and popular DJ/VJ Nikhil Chinapa -- performed some high-octane stunts to select their favourite contestants from various cities including New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Having been part of the "Roadies" show, Rannvijay, who started off as a contestant, will be seen as a "ring master" for the 15th milestone season of the popular youth-based reality show.

Rannvijay says this time they are shooting in the northeast because it's extreme.

"The temperature and living conditions are extreme... to make it 'Extreme' we had to select a place, where we could find 'Extreme' things naturally... some of the food here for the contestants is very 'Extreme' because it's out of their comfort zone... plus, I love the northeast," Rannvijay, who won the first season of the show, told IANS.

Raftaar, who is a new edition to the show, feels that he can do extreme things too.

"I know I can do extreme things. Also, I'm used to mentoring people because I have been a teacher of studies and physical art forms like dancing earlier. So I can mentor kids. It's also the young energy that I have," Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, told IANS.

Prince, who has become the gang leader for the second time, considers himself lucky to become a part of the show once again.

"I feel blessed to be a part of the show of which I was a contestant once... three years ago, I was a contestant and now MTV has given me a chance to be a gang leader," Prince told IANS.

Prince says he feels happy and excited every time he comes backs to the show.

Talking about being the only girl gang leader, Neha told IANS: "I am very proud of it. I go up against the boys... they treat me well but when it comes to competition, they treat me like a gang leader and competitor and I like it."

