Shiwani resumes shooting for 'Nimki Mukhiya'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Shiwani Chakraborty on Tuesday resumed shooting for the show "Nimki Mukhiya" here after celebrating Durga Puja festival with her family in her hometown Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

"I reached Mumbai in the morning and after getting fresh, I directly went for my shoot. I didn't want anyone to suffer because of my absence," Shiwani said in a statement.

"It was fun at home. I'll surely miss my parents," she added.

Followed Swachh Bharat Abhiyan much before PM launched it: Manish

Actor Manish Goel, best known for shows like "Bhabhi" and "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", says he started following Swachh Bharat Abhiyan much before the cleanliness campaign was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I started following Swachh Bharat Abhiyan much before it was officially launched by our Prime Minister. I never litter roads. I make sure if me or my kids eat or drink in the car, the waste is collected in the car and then is thrown in the bin at home," Manish said in a statement.

"And if I see someone littering the roads, I pull them up for sure. I personally make sure that my house and car are always clean," the "Ayushman Bhava" actor added.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched on October 2, 2014. The campaign aims to achieve the vision of a 'Clean India' by October 2, 2019.

Rohit Sharma doesn't enjoy spending long hours at gym

Actor Rohit Sharma likes to stay healthy, but doesn't enjoy working out for more than 60 to 90 minutes.

"I don't enjoy or spend more than 60 to 90 minutes in a gym. My workout is a mix of weights, cardio, functional and calisthenics. I don't resist my craving. I eat everything... from sweets to pizza and pasta," Rohit said in a statement.

"I believe in being healthy," he added.

Rohit is known for shows like "Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki" and "Sadda Haq".

