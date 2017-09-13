'Shoot The Piano Player' final schedule to start after Diwali

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Director Sriram Raghavan, busy with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer thriller film "Shoot The Piano Player", says almost half the shooting is complete and one pending schedule will happen after Diwali.

Raghavan, who was present for the success party of Ayushmann's latest release "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" here on Tuesday night, was asked about the plot and release date of the movie.

"It's more about good guys and bad people and so on. It's an Indian film set in India, so it somewhat will be a thriller. We have almost completed 45 per cent shoot of the film and one more schedule is left, which will start after Diwali. I don't know about its release because nowadays competition is very tough, so Viacom 18 will decide the release date of the film," he said.

On the experience of working with Ayushmann, the "Johnny Gaddaar" director said: "We already shot half the film. It will be different from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', so it will be a different movie for Ayushmann. Let's see how much I manage to do something real, but in the thriller zone.

"In this film, he is very good. He is different from his earlier movies. I love all these kind of movies but I am looking forward to see how people will react to the kind of story which I am telling. But I can definitely say that audience will see Ayushmann in new avatar in this film," Raghavan added.

Ayushmann, who was also present at the success party, also spoke about working with Raghavan for the first time.

"The film has to be different because it's a Sriram Raghavan film. It will be a thriller, which I am trying for the first time. It was something, which I never expected... that a script like this will come my way. It will be different film for him (Raghavan) as well because this film has a music angle.

"So I am really excited about it and we will start our next schedule after Diwali."

"Shoot The Piano Player" is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures.

