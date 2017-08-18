Short film to showcase history of Indian military during 1971

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) "Mukti - Birth of a Nation", a short film, is set to showcase Indias glorious military history during the 1971 war with actors Milind Soman and Yashpal Sharma in lead roles.

Showcased by SonyLIV, the triumph of Lt. General J.F.R. Jacob over Pakistani General A.A. Khan Niazi, through a dialogue that reshaped world boundaries and left a lasting impact on the geo-political history of South Asia, will be seen on the digital platform, read a statement from Sony Pictures Networks.

Presented by Officers Choice Blue Snacks, "Mukti - Birth of a Nation" has been writen and directed by Manu Chobe.

The 22-minute docudrama is based on the time when the Indian Defence Forces were struggling to ascertain the perfect strategy to implement in Bangladesh and when all hopes were lost how one man, Lt. General JFR Jacob, referred to as 'Jake Sweety' got into a negotiation with his Pakistani counterpart A.A. Khan Niazi that led to a public surrender and India winning the war.

"This short film is our tribute to the unsung heroes of India, who risked their lives to fight for India in the 1971 war. 'Mukti - Birth of a Nation' impeccably captures the clash of pride v/s reality within a span of 22 mins," Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head - Digital Business at Sony Pictures Networks, said.

--IANS

