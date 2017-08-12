Shruti, Malaika receive Atomic Blonde awards

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actresses Shruti Haasan, also a singer, and Malaika Arora have received the Atomic Rockstar and Atomic Bombshell awards respectively.

The awards are part of PVR Pictures's #AtomicAwards - an endeavour to celebrate truly kick*** women like Hollywood star Charlize Theron.

Shruti said in a statement: "I'd like to thank the entire team of 'Atomic Blonde' for this awesome Atomic Rock star award and I am really happy to be getting it along with such amazingly awesome women. It makes me feel so great."

Talking about receiving the Atomic Bombshell award, Malaika said: "I'd like to thank team 'Atomic Blonde' and team PVR for this wonderfully cool and sexy award. I have to say that I am pleasantly surprised and also very thrilled to be part of such amazingly celebrated women, to be included in that list itself is kick***.

"I am a huge fan of the ultra cool Charlize Theron and all I want to say is that for all you sexy and cool women out there, this is a film which you gotta catch."

"Atomic Blonde" was released in India on Friday by PVR Pictures.

