Shubhangi celebrates birthday with orphans

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who turned a year older on Wednesday, chose to celebrate her birthday with orphans here.

"My birthday celebrations are special. My father and husband are always ready with a surprise for me. Last year, I went to an orphanage. I can't express how good I felt after meeting those happy souls," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"That day, we celebrated a kid's birthday there. That moment I had decided that I will celebrate my next birthday with them. Thanks to my dad and hubby who organised my birthday with them this year," she added.

On the work front, she is playing Angoori in the comedy TV series "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain".

-*-

Vishwajeet, Sonalika to present 'clean' fashion world through show

Fashion designer Sonalika Pradhan and her husband Vishwajeet, an actor, are excited about producing a reality show that will present the "clean" side of the fashion world.

"I'm happy that Vishwajeet and I will be soon shifting back to India. We are excited to give a chance to the Indian youth through our reality show which will help them join the fashion world," Sonalika, who had shifted base to Australia, said in a statement.

"People here (in India) think that the fashion world has its own dirty secrets. We will help them to discover how clean the world is," she added.

--IANS

nn/rb/vm