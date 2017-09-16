Shujaat Husain Khan, Aarav Verma unite for a musical show

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Renowned musician and sitar maestro Shujaat Husain Khan will team up with child prodigy Aarav Verma for a musical show.

The event, a blend of music and colours, will be held on October 1 at the Stein Auditorium here, a statement said.

Titled 'Strings Inspire Strokes', the event, curated and organised by Perfect Harmony Productions, will feature a live performance accompanied by a simultaneous live painting.

Khan belongs to the Imdad Khan gharana of the sitar and his style of playing sitar is known as the gayaki ang.

Khan's musical career began at the age of three when he began practicing on a specially made small sitar. By the age of six, he was recognised and began giving public performances. His album Rain was also nominated for the Grammy Awards.

Verma, 10, has made a name for himself as a painter. His solo paintings and sculptures Exhibition is lined up at India Habitat Center from November 8-10.

--IANS

