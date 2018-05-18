'Sicario - A Day of the Soldado' gets India release date

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Josh Brolin's action crime drama "Sicario - A Day of the Soldado" will release in India on June 29.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, a statement to IANS said.

A sequel to 2015's hit "Sicario", the film also stars Bencio Del Toro, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Donovan and Isabela Moner.

Helmed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, the crime-thriller follows the escalating drug war on the US-Mexico border.

After discovering that drug cartels are smuggling terrorists across the US border, the CIA sends Matt Graver (Brolin) and former undercover operative Alejandro (Del Toro) to eliminate the problem.

--IANS

sug/rb/vm