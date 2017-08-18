Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar shooting for series 'Made In Heaven'

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar have started shooting for a series titled "Made In Heaven" for the video-on-demand service Amazon Prime Video India.

Sidhwani on Friday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself with Zoya along with the film's clapboard. The original series is being shot here.

"'Made in heaven' - The first day of shoot in Delhi with James Farrell, Zoya Akhtar and Vijay Subramaniam," he captioned the image.

Sidhwani and Akhtar are co-producing the show under their banners Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, respectively.

