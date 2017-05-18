Singer Chris Cornell dead

Detroit, May 18 (IANS) Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died in what is believed to be a suicide. He was 52.

He was found dead in his hotel bathroom by a family friend in what is believed to be a suicide, Detroit Police told mirror.co.uk.

Michael Woody of Detroit Police Department said officers were called to the MGM Grand hotel in Detroit at midnight on Wednesday in response to an emergency call from one of Cornell's friends.

When police arrived, they forced entry to the hotel room and found the rocker unresponsive in the bathroom, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are investigating this as a suspected suicide. That is the line we are proceeding along," Woody said.

The official cause of Chris's death will not be recorded until the medical examiner has conducted an investigation.

The Grammy winner, who spent his life fundraising for charity, performed with Soundgarden at Detroit's Fox Theatre on Wednesday where his last song "In my time of dying" referenced his deathbed, reports mirror.co.uk.

The singer returned to the MGM Grand hotel, where the band members were staying, after the gig.

Chris is survived by wife Vicky Karayiannis-Cornell, their 12-year-old daughter Toni and son Christopher, 11.

He also leaves his daughter Lillian Jean, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Susan Silver. They got divorced in 2004.

Chris's representative Brian Bumbery said in a statement: "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The statement also said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

After news of his sad passing, a host of musicians took to Twitter to pay tribute, reports mirror.co.uk.

Producer, songwriter and musician Nile Rodgers posted a message to Chris.

He wrote: "A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIP Chris Cornell. You are a great artiste. Love to Vicki and family."

Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page also paid tribute. He said: "RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly talented, incredibly young, incredibly missed."

Bush frontman and "The Voice" judge Gavin Rossdale said: "I'm so saddened by Chris Cornell's passing. Total shock."

In India, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted: "RIP Chris Cornell. Thank you for the music and associated memories."

Composer Vishal Dadlani posted: "Don't have the words to describe the loss. As our heroes disappear, one by one, we lose our immortality in little shreds. #RIPCHRISCORNELL."

Actress Richa Chadha wrote: "Chris Cornell ... you were on my cardio playlist this morning."

Singer Adnan Sami said: "Totally numbed and stunned! Huge voice and huge musician. May he rest in peace", while composer Ehsaan Noorani found the singer's death news "unbelievable".

