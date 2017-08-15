Size inclusive shows, celebration of modern Indian bride: LFW set for new edition

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The winter/festive edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is set to roll here from Wednesday and the designers can't wait to reveal the fresh trends in the industry. From shows not restricted to a perfect frame, designs inspired by eminent painter Amrita Sher-Gil, to designers stepping into filmmaking with the fashion runway -- the extravaganza promises many firsts.

Designers like Sanjay Garg, Manish Malhotra, Manish Arora, Ritu Kumar, Masaba Gupta, Gaurav Jai Gupta, Gaurang Shah, Anavila, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, and Narendra Kumar are coming together to showcase some of the latest trends through innovative and inclusive collaborations at the fashion week, which will happen at The St. Regis hotel.

Nachiket Barve, one of the participating designers, has associated with Lakme Salon for the "Show Stopping Bride".

"A marriage of functionality, versatility and beauty defines the collection. Moreover, festive and bridal wear is the natural progression for the brand as I have always been adding a signature contemporary edge to traditional ways of looking at embellishment, textiles or fabric development for garments," Barve told IANS.

"It celebrates the different kinds of brides from someone who wants to elope and have a runaway wedding, to someone who wants an intimate traditional wedding," he added.

Veteran designer Wendell Rodricks has tied up with aLL-The Plus Size Store for his show, focusing on plus size women -- a welcome addition to the fashion gala.

"I have always wanted the fashion industry to be size inclusive. There are so many restrictions put on plus size fashion. Whether there are certain colours that flatter their shape or a fixed silhouette. With Primero (the name of the collection), we're breaking all these myths and prevailing rules and regulations," Rodricks told IANS.

Ace designer Narendra Kumar has stepped into filmmaking with a digital movie titled "The Marriage of Shayla Patel". It will show the generational clash of thought and identity even as it talks about what really is the meaning of the term family in current times and he is going to reveal that at the fashion gala platform.

Designer Rina Shah will showcase a collection under her brand name Eka and says her line "is an ode to unfinished artworks". Her muse is Amrita Sher-Gil.

"Strong yet feminine, the collection resonates unfinished art pieces in the form of undone embroidery, painterly jamdani motifs, abstract block prints, and a colour mix of pastels and strong hues," Singh told IANS.

"I explored works of Paul Cezanne and Pablo Picasso -- that led me to find my muse in Amrita Sher-Gil, an eminent painter, who is considered the pioneer of modern art in India, from the times of Matisse, Picasso and Frida Kahlo," she added.

Some of the other highlights are Lakmé Grand Opening Night show by designer Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango. His collection is made up of minute details, including soft feathers and scalloped clouds on handcrafted Chikankari on Bengal Mul, Zardozi and handwoven Brocade.

Manish Malhotra will bring the curtain down on the five-day event with a line marking his foray into bespoke menswear. He is launching a line of tuxedos and suits, and the collection will also include glamorous evening cocktail dresses for women.

Also, Sustainable Fashion Day is a highlight. Designers and brands like #CraftIsCool, IMG Reliance Presents #RestartFashion, Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, Anavila, and Sunita Shankar will participate to showcase environmental-friendly fashion.

Sharing his views, Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Fashion at IMG Reliance, said: "With each season of Lakmé Fashion Week, we aim to push the boundaries, and set new trends in fashion. With this season we continue to innovate, presenting an exciting blend of new talent, fashion inclusivity, sustainability, and shows by some of India's best designers."

