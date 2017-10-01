Social exclusion is an evil: Rituparna Sengupta

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who is fighting gender discrimination by supporting a campaign, says social exclusion is an evil that has divided people.

The teaser of the campaign, #NoConditionsApply, was launched last month on the digital platform.

This will be followed by a short film, which will release on October 7.

The campaign, initiated by the Calcutta Times and The Times of India, describes the experiences of women who were discriminated against and how they felt when they were allowed to take part in the Sindur Khela festivities during Durga Puja.

Through this campaign, Rituparna wants to welcome women from all walks of life to the new Sindur Khela - a day when discrimination will be gone, a new inclusive celebration where all women - single, divorcee, widow, transgender, sex worker, lesbian - celebrate their oneness.

"I firmly believe in the message of this campaign, women across sections of the society deserve to celebrate every festival equally with their family and friends. Sindoor is a symbol of divinity, love, peace blessings and revolting against prejudice. That is why women have a strong attachment to it.

"The existence of women should be happy and not petrified. Social exclusion is an evil that has divided us and it is important that we fight this and remove this thought from the root, Sindoor Khela is one such occasion. With this campaign of #NoConditionsApply, we hope to bring a positive change and acceptance for women from all walks of life into the society," the actress said in a statement.

She is supported by celebrities like Gargee RoyChowdhury, Manobi Bandopadhyay and Sohini Sengupta.

Gargee said: "I am involved in this campaign directly, not just because I am a part of a video but also because I support the cause. Why should the festive flavour not be for everyone? I am an artiste and I wanted to express my artistic existence through this campaign."

