Society won't move forward with film policing, says Nandita Das

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor-director Nandita Das says the society will not move forward if the kind of policing done by a body like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) continues.

Nandita had faced problems from the censor board for her film "Firaaq". Of late, the CBFC has been in news for ordering 48 cuts in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz".

Commenting on it, Nandita said here: "I have been against censorship since the beginning because when I made 'Firaaq' in 2008, I had to go through same ordeal because of censorship issue. I don't know how a few people in their committee can decide what is good and what is bad for the viewing of entire nation."

"I feel if we continue to do such kind of policing, then society will not move forward. Today on Internet, you can see whatever you want, so it's a kind of hypocrisy of people as you are banning it officially, but we can see it on Internet or see a pirated version of it. So, I feel there is no use of it."

Nandita was at a panel discussion at Godrej Club India Lab Museum here.

"A film is very subjective thing because everyone likes different things. People can have difference of choice and opinion. In foreign countries, there are ratings that if people are above 18 years of age, they can watch it and it's up to them whether it's good or bad," Nandita said.

"If we have shown wrong or bad things in film, then it will not last in the market, so I feel they (CBFC) should not censor films in such a wrong manner."

Nandita also wants the Shyam Benegal Committee report on film certification guidance to be implemented soon.

