Sonakshi's 24-hour trip to India

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha took a short break from shooting "Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi" to come back to India for a quick trip.

The actress came from Malaysia for just a day to complete her brand commitment in India.

"Sonakshi is currently in Kuala Lumpur shooting for Aanand L Rai produced 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi'. She requested for a day off from her shoot schedule to fulfil a past commitment she made to one of the brands she endorses," her spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

The spokesperson added: "For a meet and greet scheduled in Delhi with the media, she took an early morning flight from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi to be part of the event scheduled for that evening. She landed in Delhi, got ready and was at the event in time to fulfil her ambassador duties.

"That same night, after the event, Sonakshi took the last flight out back to Kuala Lumpur and resumed her shoot for the film the next morning. The brand team was happy and humbled by her commitment."

-*-

'Bhonsle' was challenging for Manoj

The first look of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer "Bhonsle" was unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor says it has been a challenging project.

Manoj said in a statement: "I have always supported independent cinema and when a great script like this comes my way, I like to do everything possible as an actor to make the film happen. This has been one of the most challenging roles I have played so far."

Produced by Muvizz and directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is currently in the final stages of post-production and will do the festive circuit globally before being released in India sometime early next year.

Makhija said: "'Bhonsle' is more than a film for me. It is something Manoj and I have fought together for years to make. This story is my way of making some sense of immigrant politics - the burning issue of this era.

"What makes someone an outsider? Where does 'mine' end and 'yours' begin? 'Bhonsle' has tried to epitomise these frightening, hard to answer questions. It's been made on a war footing by a bunch of mad-courageous producers. And we're all relieved - and thrilled - to have gotten here with it."

Muvizz's Piiyush Singh said: "Cannes is an important destination for any media company. It has been a great journey for us as a film like this is not easy to make."

-*-

KJo proud of Vicky's journey

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had directed Vicky Kaushal for "Love and Lust", a series of short films, feels proud of the appreciation coming the actor's way for "Raazi".

Karan tweeted: "Vicky!!! Having directed you myself and now seeing all the love you're receiving on 'Raazi'. I feel so proud and so elated!!! Love."

Vicky was overwhelmed and wrote: "Karan!!! Your faith in me means so much to me. Thank You for making me a part of the family. Lots of love, always."

The actor plays the male lead, a Pakistani Army officer in "Raazi", which features Alia Bhatt as a Kashmiri girl who marries Vicky's character to spy for her own country.

--IANS

sug-rb/bg