Sonali battling cancer; Bollywood stars hope for speedy recovery

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer", and is undergoing treatment in New York.

Ever since the actress posted the news about her health on Twitter and Instagram, prayers and wishes have been pouring in for the actress from the film fraternity.

In a long post, Sonali said: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming.

"A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them," she added.

The actress, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with "Aag" in 1994, recently stepped down from judging a reality TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz". Actress Huma Qureshi stepped into her shoes.

And this seems to be the reason behind her exit from the show.

She is undergoing treatment in New York, and is optimistic about the future. Sonali is married to producer Goldie Behl. They have one son Ranveer together.

"There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action...What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me," she added.

The news shocked stars, who took to Twitter to express their views.

"Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul," filmmaker Karan Johar said.

Actress Divya Dutta also posted "Dearest dearest one, remember you always with a girl wit so much strength and will power! Loads of prayers for you! Get well real soon! Big big hug", while Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Deeply saddened and shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery and good health".

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is sure Sonali "will fight all the odds and overcome this situation".

"Wishing you a speedy recovery. Praying for strength for you, Goldie Behl and your family," he added.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also posted: "Fight that bastard Sonali don't let it win."

Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Mandira Bedi and Neha Dhupia also sent out their blessings and love.

Sonali has starred in films like "Diljale", "English Babu Desi Mem", "Duplicate", "Major Saab", "Sarfarosh", "Kal Ho Naa Ho" and "Hum Saath - Saath Hain".

