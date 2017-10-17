Sony Music to distribute Oriya content

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Global music company Sony Music will distribute 'Jatra' content, Sambalpuri folk songs and the devotional "shloka mantra" as part of a digital distribution deal with Odisha's media house Eastern Media Ltd.

They announced the deal on Tuesday.

"We were part of a training conducted by Sony Music in Bhubaneswar. Their digital distribution arm's ingestion process, online reporting systems truly stood for its quality and transparency. After experiencing this training and process, we decided to exclusively partner with Sony Music for digital distribution," Malaya Mishra from Eastern Media said in a statement.

Hari Nair, Director - Digital Business, Sony Music Entertainment India, said: "Eastern Media are actively into film production, have their own press, TV and radio channels. In short, a media giant from Odisha. We help them digitize, and monetize their music content across digital platforms. Malaya Mishra is a well-known music composer and director."

The vast catalogue of Eastern Media also includes their old and upcoming movies, along with hit songs like "Sathire nathile tu" and "Jane jungala raja".

