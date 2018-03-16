Sony Pictures India forays into regional cinema

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Sony Pictures International Productions is now making a foray into regional cinema in India with Malayalam superstar and actor Prithviraj Sukumarans maiden home production.

Helmed under the banner Prithviraj Productions, co-founded by Prithviraj with his wife and former journalist Supriya Menon, it will be their first home production and is set to start rolling by mid-April 2018.

"We have been looking for the right opportunity to break into the fast-growing regional Indian markets," Laine Kline, Head of Sony Pictures International Productions, said in a statement.

"In this partnership with Prithviraj, we've found the perfect entry," Kline added.

"When it comes to Malayalam cinema, which is the fastest growing industry, we couldn't have found a better partner than Prithviraj," said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment, India.

Krishnani added: "He is hands down one of the most versatile actors in the country with an enviable body of work that spans across all genres and has consistently pushed the boundaries of Malayalam cinema."

Prithviraj is excited about the partnership.

"In more ways than one, I believe it's a landmark event for Malayalam film industry. Sony Pictures, the international studio behind iconic blockbusters and entertainers like '2012', the 'Spider-Man' franchise and most recently 'Jumanji', ramped up its local production with 'Padman' early this year and is now stepping into the small and dense world of Malayalam cinema.

"What makes this partnership doubly exciting is the nature of the film that we're producing together...More announcements about this partnership and our first film will soon follow," he said.

