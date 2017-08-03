South India film employees' federation calls off strike

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) on Thursday called off its strike over revising the daily wages of its members.

"We end our strike. At the behest of several producers who were severely affected by the strike, we decided to end it. All the members of FEFSI will resume work and join shooting from tomorrow (Friday)," FEFSI President R.K. Selvamani told IANS.

On Tuesday, the FEFSI began a strike as their request for revision of daily wages was turned down by Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC).

The strike has come as a big blow for over 20 Tamil films that are currently on floors.

FEFSI, which comprises 24 unions of various crafts of the film industry and has over 25,000 members, and TFPC are at loggerheads after FEFSI had an altercation with producer-actor R.K. Suresh on the sets of his Tamil film "Billa Pandi".

On Wednesday, superstar Rajinikanth urged FEFSI to call off the strike.

"Whatever the problem is, if we discuss an issue without standing on pride, there can be a solution. As a senior artiste, I humbly request Producers Council and FEFSI to sit together and resolve the issue at the earliest," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

