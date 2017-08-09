Special 'Dangal' screening with audio description for visually impaired

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) To celebrate Independence Day on August 15, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khans blockbuster film "Dangal" will be aired on television with an audio description for visually impaired audiences.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which released in December last year, will also have subtitles for the hearing impaired audiences when it will be aired on Zee Cinema SD.

"Dangal", which also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim, is inspired by the real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become wrestling champions.

A 20-minute special screening of the film was held at the Institution for Blind here on Wednesday to give a sneak peak of the film.

Punit Misra, CEO -- Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said: "On India's 70th Independence Day, ZEE redefines the 'freedom to see' and offers all our audiences a superlative movie watching experience in the comfort of their homes. We hope that the premiere of 'Dangal' reaches out to the maximum number of visually and hearing impaired audiences in India."

Along with Delhi, the preview is also being held in Lucknow, Mumbai, Indore and Chandigarh.

--IANS

sas/dc/bg