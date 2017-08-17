Sports tournaments generate travel interest in England: Survey

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Sports tournaments like Women's Cricket World Cup had a trickle down effect on tourism in England, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by online accommodation booking website Hotels.com, said hotel searches for England by Indian travellers rose by 16 per cent during the Women's Cricket World Cup period during the months of June and July this year as compared to the same period in 2016, read a statement.

Similarly, hotel searches in London by Indian travellers saw an increase of 23 per cent for the duration of the Wimbledon tournament in 2017.

The data is based on searches made on Hotels.com India from June to July, 2017, compared to the exact same dates in 2016.

