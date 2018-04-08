Sri Reddy has become national celebrity: RGV

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says aspiring actress Sri Reddy has become a "national celebrity" after resorting to a strip protest in Hyderabad.

She protested against casting couch and caused a stir by sitting semi-naked on the road in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

On this, RGV tweeted: "Sri Reddy has become a national celebrity... People in Mumbai, who don't even know Pawan Kalyan, are talking about Sri Reddy."

-*-

Sonam impressed by Mrs Funnybones' humour

Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna has found a fan in "Pad Man" actress Sonam Kapoor.

"I love how she uses humour to bring attention to issues that really need to be spoken about but are considered taboo," Sonam tweeted as she shared a link of some of Twinkle's most hilarious statements.

An author, entrepreneur, interior designer and producer, Twinkle's quirky outlook on life and things typical to India, have won her a huge fan following.

-*-

Ameesha finds Ranveer's energy contagious

Ameesha Patel's plane ride turned fun when she found Ranveer Singh for company.

"Flight journeys filled with fun when you have Ranveer for company. His energy is contagious... True blue superstar all the way," she wrote of the "Padmaavat" star.

Ranveer was in New Delhi earlier this week to receive an award.

--IANS

rb/mr