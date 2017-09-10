Srijit Mukherji's 'Yeti Obhijaan' to release in Nepal, India on same day

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji's "Yeti Obhijaan", the first Bengali movie to be dubbed into Nepalese, will be released across Nepal on September 22, the same day as its India release.

The Prosenjit Chatterjee-starrer will be released as "Yeti" in the Himalayan nation.

"It is the first Tollywood movie to be released across Nepal in 50 screens," producers SVF said in a statement on Saturday.

The film is an adaptation of "Pahar Churaye Aatonko" (Terror on the Mountain Peak), by Bengali writer Sunil Gangopadhyay.

The film has been extensively shot in Switzerland.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted a link of the film's trailer, saying: "Prosenjit super star from Bengal... Interesting film. Watch."

