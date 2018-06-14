SRK, Salman say 'Eid mubarak' in 'Zero' teaser

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's "Zero".

The two stars, who have earlier worked in films like "Karan Arjun", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam", share a warm camaraderie in the teaser, which will be attached to Salman's Eid release "Race 3".

Shah Rukh enters a stadium, followed by Salman. They are seen dancing together as a voice in the background says: "Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here's wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers)."

Rai, who has directed Shah Rukh-starrer "Zero", said in a statement: "Like all Indians, I am also a festival lover. All the festivals in fact. The energy, vibrancy and brotherhood they bring with them makes me joyful and happy. It's with the same joy that we have made 'Zero'.

"The film is truly a celebration of many things and this Eid we had the opportunity to celebrate this day with the two Khans who have given us so many reasons to smile over the decades. Honestly for me, more than a teaser or a glimpse of the film, I just wanted to share this feeling with my audience. And for a director his feeling is his film. I wish all a happy Eid and seek their best wishes."

"Zero" is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers had shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year and continuing the tradition of giving the audience a festive treat, the second teaser was launched on Eid to give fans another glimpse of this year's Christmas release.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for "Zero", produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

--IANS

rb/bg