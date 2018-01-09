SRK swears by two life lessons

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he lives by two life lessons.

Shah Rukh opened up about it to his "TED Talks India Nayi Soch" audience, a statement said.

"I have two life lessons which I swear by. The first and foremost is that you should do unto other as you want others to do unto you and the second one which makes me who I am today is that 'Sorry and thank you are very important'," he said.

The episode will air on Sunday on Star Plus.

Nothing official yet: Sidharth on 'Aiyaary' release

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says there's nothing official on whether the release date of his forthcoming movie "Aiyaary" is being shifted from January 26.

As per trade buzz, since "Padmavati" will release as "Padmavat" on January 25, it will impact the release plan for some other movies, including "Aiyaary". Talks are on that it may hit the screens on February 9 now.

Asked whether the movie's makers have decided to postpone the release of their film, Sidharth said: "We haven't decided anything officially. I think we are coming on 26th January. We will decide and make announcement really soon."

Sidharth spoke to media on the location shoot of a song "Koi kahani shuru toh kar", a promotional song from "Aiyaary" on Monday at Pillai College's annual festival here.

On the song, the actor said: "It's a song made for the youth. This song's lyrics mean a lot for today's youth. Through this song, we are encouraging them to start something and to bring change in the society since they are the future of our country. It was the ideal situation for us to come here and shoot a song."

The song won't be a part of the movie..

Digital media a great opportunity: Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi is looking forward to begin work on the new seasons of "Inside Edge" as he feels the digital media throws up a good chance to expand one's audience base.

Asked about the new season of Amazon Prime Video's "Inside Edge", Angad told IANS: "It is definitely on the cards. We will go on floors with it in March or April latest. I think there's a situation where the second and third season might be shot back-to-back so that we have one season this year and another season next year."

He says the scope of creativity that digital media provides is "helpful".

"You are able to then target the age group of 17 to 25 who don't really go and watch cinema in theatres nowadays. I realised it with 'Pink' when a whole lot of people watched it on Netflix. That's the audience I want to be in, and so I am playing characters that are not above 25 years of age.

"Digital media is a great opportunity. The more the audience you have, the more market you have."

--IANS

