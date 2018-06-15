SRK thanks Salman for making 'Zero' dream come alive

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked actor Salman Khan for making the "Zero" dream come true.

Calling the "Dabangg" star his brother, SRK tweeted on Friday: "A big thanks to brother Salman Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Red Chillies vfx and Aanand L. Rai for making the 'Zero' dream come alive. Dil se (from the heart)."

Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", which was shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The two stars, who have earlier worked in films like "Karan Arjun", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam", shared a warm camaraderie in the teaser, which will be attached to Salman's Eid release "Race 3".

Shah Rukh enters a stadium, followed by Salman. They are seen dancing together as a voice in the background says: "Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here's wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers)."

"Zero" features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for "Zero", produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

