SRK is a very inspiring parent: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says his very good friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a very inspiring parent.

"Shah Rukh is amazing. He's such an hands on parent and a very inspiring parent to me," Karan, who became a father of twins via surrogacy, said here on Friday.

Shah Rukh, who is married to producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan, has three children -- sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Karan will next be seen in the upcoming reality show "India's Next Superstars". He will be co-judging it with director Rohit Shetty.

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" filmmaker praised Rohit saying that he is leads the pack when it comes to entertainers in Bollywood.

"Just in general entertainment he leads the pack. His every film has performed non-stop. He's given 10 back to back blockbusters. If there are two directors in the country is one is S.S. Rajamouli and other is Rohit," Karan said.

"They have a non-stop entertainment package. They promise you entertainment from the time you sit till the time you end," he added.

Asked how does he take the compliment, Rohit said: "I'm happy that Karan is praising me. I'm top of the world."

--IANS

dc/vm