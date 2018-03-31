SRK's fanboy moment with Nolan

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan was happy to meet acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan on Saturday here. He says it was very inspiring to hear him talk about the virtues of celluloid.

"My fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Nolan and Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist's medium," Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday.

Nolan is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century courtesy titles like "Batman Begins", "The Dark Knight", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Inception", "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk".

Work and love for cinema has brought him to the country. Nolan is in India to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age.

Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), is hosting Nolan at a three-day event 'Reframing the Future of Film' here from March 30 to April 1. Celebrated visual artist Tacita Dean will also be part of it.

Shah Rukh also thanked Dungarpur for making him a part of this initiative.

Nolan will also be present for the screenings of two of his recent films -- Oscar-nomianted "Dunkirk" and "Interstellar".

The Hollywood director, who had come to India to shoot "The Dark Knight Rises" in Jodhpur back in 2011, is expected to fly out on April 2.

According to a source in the know, Nolan's scheduled is pretty packed and he will not get time for leisure activity during his trip.

