Stand-up comedian Balraj to pen a book

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Balraj, who was seen in the show "Entertainment Ki Raat", will be penning a book on the art of stand-up comedy before it became popular in India.

It will feature journeys of stand-up comedians from across the globe. Balraj will share his struggles in the book, which is expected to launch in mid-2018.

"I haven't decided a title for the book but yes, it will be an encyclopaedia for both aspiring comedians and current comedians as I believe their journeys will inspire us and will be a great learning experience," Balraj said in a statement.

"It's just in the initial stage. I am doing a lot of research work for it," he added.

