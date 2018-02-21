'The Strangers' sequel to release in India in March

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) "The Strangers: Prey At Night", featuring Christina Hendricks and Martin Henderson, will be releasing in India on March 16.

The sequel to "The Strangers", which released in 2008, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

Directed by Johannes Roberts and written by Bryan Bertino, along with Ben Ketai, "The Strangers: Prey at Night" also stars Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman.

The horror movie revolves around a family's road trip which takes a dangerous turn when they reach a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives. They are attacked by three masked psychopaths, and is about how the family tries to survive the episode.

